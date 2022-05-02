Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of TopBuild worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in TopBuild by 24.3% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,944,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,169,000 after acquiring an additional 379,461 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 7.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,764,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,327,000 after purchasing an additional 126,527 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 6.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,688,000 after purchasing an additional 66,627 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at about $131,795,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,263,000 after purchasing an additional 31,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.50.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $181.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.44 and a 200 day moving average of $233.14. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $165.01 and a 12 month high of $284.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.13. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

