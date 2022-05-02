Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Hubbell worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 7.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,118,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,787,000 after purchasing an additional 152,363 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Hubbell by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 720,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,257,000 after purchasing an additional 89,434 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Hubbell by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 614,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Hubbell by 1,077.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,868,000 after purchasing an additional 541,253 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hubbell by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,381,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Shares of HUBB opened at $195.36 on Monday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $170.76 and a 12 month high of $212.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.80%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

