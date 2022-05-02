Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,029 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Cohen & Steers worth $8,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CNS stock opened at $77.69 on Monday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $101.22. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.04.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.56 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

