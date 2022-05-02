Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,876 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of CONMED worth $8,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CONMED by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,708,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

In other CONMED news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $1,322,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,840 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $132.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $117.62 and a one year high of $159.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

CNMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.50.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

