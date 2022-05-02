Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at about $8,565,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 17.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 17.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on JD shares. TheStreet lowered JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JD.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.53.

NASDAQ JD opened at $61.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of -162.26 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.02. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

