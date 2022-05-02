Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,477 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 46,108 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $45.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $55.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

