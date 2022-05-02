Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.60 Million Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Everest Re Group worth $7,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.50.

NYSE RE opened at $274.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $234.87 and a 12-month high of $308.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.86.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by $0.39. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 32.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

