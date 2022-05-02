Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.81 Million Stock Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,311 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Leslie’s worth $7,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 78.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,014 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,538,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,531,000 after acquiring an additional 822,050 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the third quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,989 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 101,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LESL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $19.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

