Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.82 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Waters by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $303.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $288.32 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $313.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.96.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.83.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

