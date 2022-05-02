Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.10 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,236 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 49,299 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,239,000 after buying an additional 16,703,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $310,219,000 after buying an additional 3,924,762 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $279,365,000 after buying an additional 1,681,486 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,391,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $270,560,000 after buying an additional 567,621 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $238,545,000 after buying an additional 2,934,018 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of LVS opened at $35.43 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average is $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 46.40%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.54.

About Las Vegas Sands (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.