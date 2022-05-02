Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.64% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter.

IGOV opened at $42.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.06. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $53.74.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

