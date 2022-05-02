Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,885 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Virtu Financial worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIRT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 374,532 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 516,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 28,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $28.88 on Monday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.30.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The company had revenue of $522.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

VIRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

