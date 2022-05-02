Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,084 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $73.83 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $72.58 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.27.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

