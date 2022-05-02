Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.41% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $17.25 on Monday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.38.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.