Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,320 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 24.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after buying an additional 620,511 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,572,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,167,000 after buying an additional 34,788 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,775,000 after buying an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,880,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 18,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,973,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $225,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,981.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 599,294 shares of company stock worth $65,886,479 over the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NET opened at $86.14 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.78 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.39.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

