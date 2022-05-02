Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,223 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 65.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $24.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DISCA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

