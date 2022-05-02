Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Life Storage worth $8,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Life Storage by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Life Storage by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Life Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI stock opened at $132.49 on Monday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.77 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.53.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

