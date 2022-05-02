Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of FormFactor worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in FormFactor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,259,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,683,000 after purchasing an additional 50,767 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in FormFactor by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 83,105 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 697,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,053,000 after purchasing an additional 129,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in FormFactor by 1,360.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 592,611 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FORM stock opened at $38.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.38. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. CL King lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

