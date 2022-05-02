Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Qualys worth $7,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,146,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,624. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $136.28 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Qualys’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Qualys (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.