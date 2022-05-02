Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Medpace worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,186 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 126.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,567,000 after buying an additional 37,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Medpace by 136.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $133.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.48. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.94 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.09 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

