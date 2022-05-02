Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,169 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.83% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $7,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $109.31 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52 week low of $106.77 and a 52 week high of $157.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.78.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

