Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,299 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YNDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,665,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Yandex by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,250,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,444,000 after acquiring an additional 408,065 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Yandex by 22.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,126,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,788,000 after acquiring an additional 209,723 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Yandex by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,972,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,914,000 after acquiring an additional 185,643 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Yandex by 312.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 244,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,475,000 after acquiring an additional 185,059 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $18.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.18. Yandex has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Yandex had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YNDX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies, focusing on to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Bets and Experiments segments.

