EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.09.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on EQT from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in EQT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in EQT by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQT opened at $39.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. EQT has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $45.50.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. EQT’s payout ratio is -6.05%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

