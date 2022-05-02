European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target Cut to $35.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut European Wax Center from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Shares of European Wax Center stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. European Wax Center has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $34.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWCZ. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center Company Profile (Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.