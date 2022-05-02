EVO Payments (EVOP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect EVO Payments to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. EVO Payments has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $133.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect EVO Payments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EVOP opened at $22.53 on Monday. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $30.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -563.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, Director Gregory S. Pope bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVOP. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 3.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 14.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EVO Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

