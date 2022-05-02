FS KKR Capital (FSK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 140.15%. The business had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. On average, analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FSK opened at $20.95 on Monday. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson bought 4,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Ford bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 528,206 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,024,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after acquiring an additional 286,404 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,922,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,207,000 after acquiring an additional 145,938 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 194,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 57,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

