Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Fulgent Genetics worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,174,000 after purchasing an additional 313,166 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth $20,148,000. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 588.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 146,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 57,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 698.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 47,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $54.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.02. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $112.00.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

