Gates Industrial (GTES) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Gates Industrial to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Gates Industrial has set its FY22 guidance at $1.20-1.30 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $1.200-$1.300 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gates Industrial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GTES opened at $12.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.66. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gates Industrial by 27.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 287,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 90,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter.

GTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Gates Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

