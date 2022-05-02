Genasys (GNSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 million. Genasys had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Genasys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GNSS opened at $3.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74. Genasys has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $6.44.

In related news, Director Laura Clague sold 13,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $43,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNSS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genasys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 699,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Genasys by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 52,442 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Genasys by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Genasys by 13.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 14,228 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Genasys by 33.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genasys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

