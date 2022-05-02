Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to Neutral

HC Wainwright cut shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.63.

NASDAQ GNCA opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.45. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.76.

Genocea Biosciences ( NASDAQ:GNCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

