Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GNCA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genocea Biosciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.63.

NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Genocea Biosciences ( NASDAQ:GNCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNCA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,652,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,079,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 150,309 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,304 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

