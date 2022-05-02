Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gold Fields by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.73. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.1738 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Several research firms recently commented on GFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

