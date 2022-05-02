Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.72. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of -0.19.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $53,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 5,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $169,215.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,980 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,598. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,483,000 after acquiring an additional 368,445 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,870,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,199,000 after purchasing an additional 76,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,998,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,345,000 after buying an additional 150,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,997,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,478,000 after buying an additional 343,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

