Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,861 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,566,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,141,000 after buying an additional 83,786 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,570,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,210,000 after buying an additional 97,786 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 65.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 16,937 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter worth $361,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Shares of TV stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 59.31%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TV shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Itau BBA Securities raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.