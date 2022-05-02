HCR Wealth Advisors Has $16.97 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,459 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.6% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Microsoft by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 12,807 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 98,477 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.65.

MSFT opened at $277.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

