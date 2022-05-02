Heron Financial Group LLC Purchases 126 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,282 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.5% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.65.

Shares of MSFT opened at $277.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

