Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 973.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HIMX shares. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Nomura lowered Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HIMX stock opened at $8.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.01. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 28.24%.

About Himax Technologies (Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.