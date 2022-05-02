Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $98.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $83.42 and a one year high of $120.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.16.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $124,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $2,664,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,754,667.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 530,624 shares of company stock valued at $57,830,270. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 388,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.