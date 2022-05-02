Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HUBG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens cut shares of Hub Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Get Hub Group alerts:

HUBG stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hub Group has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $87.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.14.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 48,125.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after purchasing an additional 635,256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Hub Group by 188.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,914,000 after purchasing an additional 464,796 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,893,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,851,000 after purchasing an additional 288,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth $11,137,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group (Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.