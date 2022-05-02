IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.76 million. On average, analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IAC stock opened at $82.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.20. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $82.61 and a one year high of $179.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of research firms have commented on IAC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

