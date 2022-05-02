Insider Buying: Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Acquires $22,412.40 in Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $22,412.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,712,919 shares in the company, valued at $65,127,276.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 50,506 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $568,192.50.

On Monday, April 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 18,500 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $210,345.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 25,315 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $291,122.50.

On Tuesday, April 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 13,357 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $153,471.93.

On Thursday, March 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 18,589 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $228,272.92.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 19,613 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $250,065.75.

On Friday, February 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 148,956 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,920,042.84.

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $364.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21.

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

ALTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

