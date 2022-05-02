Insider Buying: Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) Director Acquires C$21,477.50 in Stock

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) Director Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$21,477.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,730,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,046,771.

Klaus Georg Schmid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 26th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 137,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$84,940.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 5,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$2,550.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 173,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$101,032.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 166,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$80,842.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 20,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$8,120.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 65,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$25,285.00.

Shares of CVE BAU opened at C$0.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.42 million and a P/E ratio of -6.16. Blue Star Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.31 and a 1 year high of C$0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.41.

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

