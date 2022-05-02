Insider Buying: Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Purchases A$25,100.00 in Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM – Get Rating) insider Jenelle Webster acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,100.00 ($18,057.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Cadence Capital’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.76%. Cadence Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

