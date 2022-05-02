Insider Buying: First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Director Buys $74,730.00 in Stock

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) Director Frank Czeschin bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $74,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,121.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $24.94 on Monday. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $178.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.15.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.44. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 15.08%. Equities analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $590,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSFG. StockNews.com began coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.