Insider Buying: Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Director Buys $40,320.00 in Stock

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $40,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $19.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $420.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.00. Independent Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 592.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 361.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

IBCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

