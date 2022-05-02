Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Buys $45,250.00 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $45,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,345,709 shares in the company, valued at $30,278,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $45,850.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $47,450.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 589 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $5,890.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 3,052 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $35,555.80.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 136 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $1,584.40.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,331 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $27,156.15.

On Monday, March 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 3,473 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $40,564.64.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,572 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $65,415.28.

NASDAQ TELA opened at $9.26 on Monday. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.58. The firm has a market cap of $134.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.50.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 112.94% and a negative return on equity of 106.93%. The company had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 449,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,239 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

About TELA Bio (Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

