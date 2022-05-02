Insider Selling: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) VP Sells $26,260.52 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $26,260.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Joseph Metzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $45.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after buying an additional 1,222,221 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

