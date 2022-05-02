Insider Selling: Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM) Insider Sells A$35,788.50 in Stock

Posted by on May 2nd, 2022

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAMGet Rating) insider Raffi Babikian sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.72 ($0.52), for a total transaction of A$35,788.50 ($25,747.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Laramide Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and holds 100% interest in the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

