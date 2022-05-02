Insider Selling: Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM) Insider Sells A$35,788.50 in Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM – Get Rating) insider Raffi Babikian sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.72 ($0.52), for a total transaction of A$35,788.50 ($25,747.12).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Laramide Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
