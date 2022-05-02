Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.06% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

PPA opened at $72.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.91. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $67.46 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

