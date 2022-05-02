iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,914 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 6.29% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTB. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,100,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 87.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,230 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,406,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $539,000.

NYSEARCA IMTB opened at $45.44 on Monday. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.07.

